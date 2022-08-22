“Vol Calls” season debut Wednesday on STAR 95.1

“Vol Calls”, the official statewide radio show for the Tennessee Volunteers kicks off its

2022-23 season Wednesday night at 7:00 on STAR 95.1, on location from the legendary Calhoun’s On the

River location in downtown Knoxville.

UT Director of Athletics Danny White and another special guest are scheduled to appear on Wednesday’s inaugural show which will also include a special recorded interview with head football coach Josh Heupel.

Bob Kesling, the voice of the Vols and UT’s director of broadcasting, serves as the show’s host and is joined by Vol Network veteran Brent Hubbs to answer questions and provide the latest news and information on University of Tennessee Athletics. The show will be held outside each week during the fall on the restaurant’s massive, new, covered outdoor deck. Overlooking the Tennessee River, “The Deck” at Calhoun’s provides a new outdoor eating and show experience with big-screen televisions, new sound system, ceiling fans and a roof that fully protects fans from the elements.

Coach Josh Heupel will make his on-site show debut on a special Monday, August 29 show next week prior to UT’s season opener versus Ball State on Thursday, September 1.

“Vol Calls” is the exclusive statewide radio show for University of Tennessee Athletics featuring the head coaches of the Big Orange. The show can be heard on 50-plus radio stations across the state of Tennessee on the Vol Radio Network.