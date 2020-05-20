Saturday’s “Vol Network Classics” game is a double-feature with Tony White’s 51-point game against Auburn in 1987 and the “Ernie and Bernie Show” against Kentucky in 1977.

White, nicknamed “The Wizard,” scored 51 points against Auburn on February 14, 1987, a school-record which still stands today. White was the SEC Co-player of the Year in 1987 and led the SEC in scoring in 1986 and 1987. He finished his career as Tennessee’s second-leading all-time scorer.

Meanwhile, Tennessee’s 1977 basketball game at Kentucky, featuring Tennessee’s legendary duo, All-Americans Ernie Grunfeld and Bernard King, more famously known as the “Ernie and Bernie Show,” is a very, very rare audio archive that was only discovered a few years ago.

It was the first time Tennessee had played at brand-new Rupp Arena and the game set the NCAA record for single-game attendance at an on-campus basketball facility.

STAR 95.1 will be airing the second half of the game as most of the first half of the game archive is missing.

At the time, Kentucky was ranked No. 2 in the country with All-American Jack Givens and Rick Robey.

The game went to overtime and turned out to be Tennessee’s fourth-straight win over Kentucky and the Wildcats’ first SEC loss in Rupp Arena.

The “Vol Network Classics” double-feature is Saturday at noon on STAR 95.1.