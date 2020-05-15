Saturday will mark the fifth classic game that the Vol Network has aired since sports were shut down due to COVID-19.

Tune in to Star 95.1 Saturday to hear some football, as the #4 Tennessee Volunteers take on the #2 Florida Gators on December 1st, 2001.

Tennessee and Florida are known to face off in September; however, due to the events on September 11th, 2001, that game was postponed and made up to close out the season. The winner would move on to the SEC Championship game the next week.

Join Bob Kesling with the call from The Swamp with the broadcast to begin at noon Saturday on Star 95.1.