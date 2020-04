The “Vol Network Classics” game this weekend highlights the 1986 Sugar Bowl between the #8 Tennessee Vols and the #2 Miami Hurricanes.

The game was played January 1, 1986 in New Orleans and features the legendary “Voice of the Vols,” John Ward.

The “Vol Network Classics” broadcast of the Vols and ‘Canes from the 1986 Sugar Bowl begins at noon on STAR 95.1.