The “Vol Network Classics” series wraps up this week with the classic Tennessee vs. Alabama football game from October 16, 1982.

Set against the backdrop of the 1982 World’s Fair next door, underdog Tennessee defeated No. 2 ranked Alabama 35-28 in a thrilling contest at Neyland Stadium.

The win broke an 11-game losing streak to the Crimson Tide and set off a wild celebration that resulted in both goal posts being torn down and paraded around the UT campus area.

In his sixth season at UT, it was Coach Johnny Majors’ first victory over Alabama and legendary Coach Paul “Bear” Bryant.

After trailing for much of the game, the Vols jumped out to a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter and withstood a furious Alabama comeback with Mike Terry intercepting a Crimson Tide pass in the endzone with 17 seconds left in the game.

The “Vol Network Classics” game airs Saturday at noon on STAR 95.1.