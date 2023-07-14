Vol State Road Race Participants Come Through Area

Walkers and runners participating in the annual Vol State Road Race passed through the local area on Thursday.

The event began with a ferry ride from the Dorena, Missouri landing into Hickman on Thursday morning, with the final destination set for Castle Rock, Georgia.

During a stop in Union City, Atlmut Walter of Texas, and formerly from Germany, told Thunderbolt News about his participation.(AUDIO)

Walter said the race route was 314 miles, with the leaders usually finishing in a about three days, and all competitors required to finish in ten days.

Those taking part in the event are from multiple states, and several foreign countries.

Photos have been placed on our website at thunderboltradio.com.