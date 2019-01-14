Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam made a major announcement today concerning new jobs in the state.

Joined by Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe, Governor Haslam announced that Volkswagen will make Chattanooga the home of the company’s first electric vehicle manufacturing facility in North America.

The project represents an investment of $800 million dollars and will create 1,000 jobs in Hamilton County.

Chattanooga will be the first manufacturing facility in North America that will produce vehicles using Volkswagen’s modular electric toolkit chassis, with the first electric vehicle will roll out in 2022.

Volkswagen’s Chattanooga facility currently builds the midsize Atlas SUV and Passat sedan.