Tennessee’s home game Saturday against Texas A&M is postponed due to a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Texas A&M football program, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements.

The game is tentatively rescheduled for December 12 in Knoxville.

The SEC’s COVID-19 management requirements, as developed by the SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force, are available on SECSports.com.

In a statement Tuesday afternoon, UT Director of Athletics Phillip Fulmer said, “We appreciate Texas A&M’s communication this week. Our football program continued with its traditional game-week preparation as we awaited a decision on the status of Saturday’s game. We received confirmation of the game’s postponement this afternoon, and we will share pertinent updates with ticket holders via email and social media as developments occur.”