COVID-19 has caused the cancellation of this week’s Volunteer Basketball Classic at the University of Tennessee.

Tennessee’s game Wednesday against Charlotte and Friday’s game against VCU have been canceled.

Greenfield’s Tess Darby will have to wait a few more days to make her Lady Vols debut as Tennessee’s game against Florida A&M Friday has been canceled after Florida A&M opted out of this season due to concerns over COVID-19.

Vol Calls has also been moved from Tuesday night to Wednesday night at 7:00 on Star 95.1.

Meanwhile, Greenfield’s Chloe Moore-McNeil and the 16th ranked Indiana Hoosiers women’s basketball team host Eastern Kentucky Wednesday afternoon at 12:30.