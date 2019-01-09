Tennessee Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt announced Wednesday the program has hired Jim Chaney as the team’s new offensive coordinator.

Chaney returns to Tennessee for a second time after spending the last three seasons at Georgia.

Chaney replaces Tyson Helton, who left to become Western Kentucky’s head coach. Chaney received a three-year contract worth a total of $4.8 million.

Chaney was Tennessee’s offensive coordinator from 2009-12 on the staffs of Lane Kiffin and Derek Dooley. He also served as interim head coach for a victory over Kentucky in the 2012 season finale after Dooley was fired.

Chaney will now try to rejuvenate a Vols offense that has ranked last in the Southeastern Conference in yards per game each of the last two seasons.