**UPDATE**

The Tennessee Vol have postponed all team activities and their season is over.

The Tennessean reports the Tennessee Vols have dropped out of the Liberty Bowl after coach Jeremy Pruitt and multiple players tested positive for COVID-19 during Sunday’s round of testing.

Tennessee has not confirmed the report.

The Vols (3-7) on Sunday had been selected to play against West Virginia in the December 31 bowl game in Memphis.