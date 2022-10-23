Volunteers Defeat the Skyhawks

The No. 14 ranked University of Tennessee at Martin football team squared off against Football Bowl Subdivision’s No. 3 ranked Tennessee Saturday but could not overcome the Vols high scoring offense, falling on the road 65-24.

The Skyhawks faced a big deficit in the first half but rallied back to score three touchdowns and a field goal in the contest – including outscoring the Vols 17-13 in the second half. UT Martin saw its offense do nice things against the Tennessee secondary with 392 yards of total offense.

Quarterback Dresser Winn found success through the air as he completed 26-of-45 pass attempts for 301 yards and two touchdowns. The contest marked the eighth 300-yard passing performance of his career and fifth this season. Additionally, his yardage moved him into fifth place in UT Martin history by bumping his career passing total up to 4,934 yards while also moving into a tie for seventh place with 32 passing touchdowns.

The Skyhawks travel to face Houston Christian next on Saturday, Oct. 29th.