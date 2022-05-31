May 30, 2022
Volunteers’ dominance earns them No. 1 seed in NCAA baseball

FILE – Tennessee’s Jordan Beck (27) and Jorel Ortega, right, jump in celebration of Beck’s home run against Oklahoma during an NCAA baseball game on Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Houston. After finishing one of the most dominant runs in Southeastern Conference history, Tennessee was named the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA baseball tournament Monday, May 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke, File)

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Tennessee is the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA baseball tournament after finishing one of the most dominant runs in SEC history.

The Volunteers won 31 of their first 32 games, swept the SEC regular-season and tournament titles, and have the best pitching and batting statistics in the nation. They’ve been the consensus No. 1 team in the polls all but one week since March 28 and enter regionals having won eight straight.

The 64-team tournament opens Friday in 16 regionals.

Winners advance to eight best-of-three super regionals. Those winners go to the College World Series.

 

