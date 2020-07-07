Community volunteers are needed to help pack commodities for those in need of food in Weakley County.

Tammy Perry with the Northwest Tennessee Economic Development Council says in the past, the organization utilized the help of inmates from the Weakley County Detention Center. However, due to COVID-19, inmate assistance to pack boxes is not an option at present.

Perry adds that a lack of volunteers to pack commodity food boxes could potentially prevent Weakley Countians from getting much needed food assistance through the commodities program.

Volunteering hours may vary, but commodities are set to be distributed on July 15th at the Weakley County Service Center on South Wilson Street in Dresden.

Any individual or organization who wishes to help should wear a mask or face covering while volunteering.

To find out how to volunteer, please contact Tammy Perry with the Northwest Tennessee Economic Development Council at (731) 364-2272, or by email at [email protected]