Volunteers, students honored at Weakley County Prevention Coalition Banquet

The Weakley County Prevention Coalition honored volunteers and students Tuesday night for their efforts in bringing a message saying “no” to alcohol and drugs.

Among those recognized were retiring Outstanding Youth Advisor Beth Kempton, RN and new Supervisor of Nurses for Weakley County Schools, Diane Lillegard.

Others included Weakley County Middle School representative and Emerging Youth Leader Anabelle Lovell of Greenfield and Dresden High School representative Paige Mallon who received the Dedicated Service Award.

Paige Mallon and Jacey McClure were recognized as senior representatives and Mallon received a $1,000 Prevention Scholarship which she plans to use as she prepares to attend the University of Kentucky.

T-N Suicide Prevention Network Regional Director Emily Oswald served as the Master of Ceremonies.

The Prevention Board members are Chairperson Suzanne Harper, Secretary Chelsea White, Treasurer Michelle Thomas, and Director Courtney Echols.

The Mission of Weakley County Prevention Coalition is to plan and implement strategies to prevent and reduce substance use and its consequences while enhancing the lives of youth and adults across Weakley County.