By a 4-3 vote, Union City City Council members have voted to continue the use of traffic and red light camera’s in the city.

During a brief meeting on Tuesday afternoon at the Municipal Building, members voted on the agenda item of a contract extension with the camera company, RedFlex.

When City Manager Kathy Dillon said the decision was at the councils discretion, a motion and second to eliminate the camera enforcement was made by Jim Rippy and Randy Barnes.

Mayor Terry Hailey joined Rippy and Barnes in the vote to eliminate the camera service, with Council members Katie Keathley, Frank Tucker, Jim Douglas and Dianne Eskew voting to maintain the enforcement.

With the majority vote to keep the photo enforcement, a new two-year contract with RedFlex camera systems will start on June 30th.