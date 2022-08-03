Vote Now to Give Obion County Sheriff’s Office “Best Cruiser Award”

Wednesday is the last day of voting to help the Obion County Sheriff’s Office win the “Best Looking Cruiser Award”.

As part of the 18th annual Law Enforcement Challenge, the Tennessee Highway Safety Office initiated the contest.

Area residents can support the Obion County Sheriff’s Office with voting until 4:00 Wednesday afternoon.

Residents can log on to tntrafficsafety.org/cruiser-voting-2022.

https://tntrafficsafety.org/cruiser-voting-2022

Each voter is allowed only one vote.

