Vote to Approve Murray State to Missouri Valley Conference

Officials at Murray State University will meet Friday to vote on a transfer to the Missouri Valley Conference.

CBS reported that Murray State University was approved as the newest member of the conference by league presidents.

If approved through a vote at Murray State on Friday, the Racers will join the Missouri Valley Conference on July 1st.

Belmont also left the Ohio Valley Conference for the Missouri Valley Conference last September.

The Racers have been a part of the OVC since 1948.