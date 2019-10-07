Secretary of State Tre Hargett has announced Tennessee’s online voter registration has passed half a million transactions, since it launched in September of 2017.

Hargett credits the “Your Vote Matters” campaign for helping to reach the milestone.

The number includes new online voter registrations, or voters updating their addresses.

Secretary Hargett said getting registered to vote is the first step every Tennessean must take to cast a ballot at the polls, and the online voter registration system makes the process fast, easy and secure.

During “National Voter Registration Month”, reports said nearly 44,000 state residents registered to vote.