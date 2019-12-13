With early voting nearing an end for the special General Election in the 77th District, low turnouts have been recorded in all three counties.

Lake, Dyer and a portion of Obion County are holding the special election to select the next State Representative, to fill the seat of former Representative Bill Sanderson, of Kenton.

From the opening day of voting on November 30th until this morning, only 1,544 votes have been recorded in the three county area.

Dyer County reported 933 votes beginning today, with Obion County 488 and Lake County 123.

Voting at the respective Election Commission Offices will take place today, and will end Saturday at noon.

Special General Election day voting will take place on Thursday, at polling locations in each county.