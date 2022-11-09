Voting Numbers for Contested Races in Fulton County

City Commissioners were decided in Fulton and Hickman during Tuesday’s election, along with a Fulton County Magistrate seat.

In the race for District 4 Magistrate, it was Lace “Butch” Busby Jr. defeating Christopher Garrigus 139-to-100.

In the race for Hickman City Commissioner, those taking a seat on the board include Robert Griggs with 236 votes, John Wiley Gannon with 199, Richard Holloway 167 and Robin Amberg with 166.

The Fulton City Commission this term will include Jeff Vaughn with 336 votes, Mitchell Reilly with 273, Elaine Forrester 265 and Darcy Linn 250.