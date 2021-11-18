VP Racing Fuels to establish new location, expand operations in Carroll County

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe, and VP Racing Fuels officials announced Thursday that the company will expand its existing operations and establish a new location in Carroll County.

VP Racing Fuels, a subsidiary of San Antonio-based Texas Allied Holdings, Inc., will invest $14.2 million to expand its Huntingdon operations and acquire a new facility in McKenzie near the Carroll County Airport.

The project in total will create 150 new jobs and comes less than three years after the company invested more than $4 million to establish its Huntingdon operations.

The expansion at VP Racing Fuels’ Huntingdon facility will comprise the company’s investment in a $7 million tank farm. At the new McKenzie location, VP Racing Fuels will expand operations to include blow mold machinery for bottling its products.

76th District State Representative Tandy Darby, of Greenfield, said, “We’re thrilled for the expansion of VP Racing Fuels that will bring 150 jobs to our community. This expansion just confirms that, in Tennessee, you can successfully grow your business and prosper. This is a great win for Carroll County.”

For more than 40 years, VP Racing Fuels has focused on the production of race fuel, small engine fuel, auto performance chemical and plastics utility containers.