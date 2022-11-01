Wainwright and Arenado to Remain With St. Louis Cardinals

The St. Louis Cardinals will have the services of Adam Wainwright and Nolan Arenado for the upcoming season.

Wainwright earlier announced he had accepted a one-year deal with the team, with Arenado announcing he will not opt-out of his remaining five year, $144 million dollar contract.

The 41 year old Wainwright will play his 18th and final season, following this past seasons (11-12) record.

He has pitched 457 games with St. Louis.

The 31 year old Arenado just completed his second season with the Cardinals, where he hit .293 with 30 home runs and 42 doubles.

This also marked the first time in his career that he played for a division winning team, and playoff appearance.