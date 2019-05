Attempts to widen a Woodland Mills road to assist a longtime existing industry still remains in a stalemate.

Obion County Mayor Benny McGuire was asked at this weeks County Commission meeting to update members about the status of the work.

The project was initiated back in 2014 to add shoulders to the stretch of roadway leading to Williams Sausage.

This work was to create safer travel for tractor trailer trucks that travel to and from the business.