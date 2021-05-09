Walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations at Weakley County and Henry County Health Departments

Both the Weakley County and Henry County Health Departments are now offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations.

Appointments are still available, but not required.

The Weakley County Health Department is open for the COVID-19 vaccination on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday from 8:30 until 12:30 and Tuesday from 12:30 until 3:30.

Meanwhile, the Henry County Health Department’s COVID-19 vaccinations are Monday, Thursday, and Friday mornings from 8:30 to 10:30 and Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons from 2:30 to 3:30.

Tennesseans age 18 and up are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.