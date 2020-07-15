Beginning Monday, Walmart customers in Martin, Union City, Mayfield, Dyersburg, Huntingdon, Humboldt and Sam’s Club shoppers in Jackson and Paducah will be required to wear masks or facial coverings.

In a statement today, the company that owns both chains says about 65% of its 5,000 stores and clubs are located in areas where there is already some form of government mandate on face coverings.

Company leaders say the mandate will bring consistency across its stores and help prevent the spread of COVID-19 across the United States.

In addition to posting clear signage at the front of its stores, Walmart says it has created the role of “Health Ambassador” and will station them near the entrance to remind those without a mask of its new requirements.

To help ensure consistency with this new process, all stores will have a single entrance.

At Sam’s Club, complimentary masks will be provided if members don’t have one or members can purchase masks in the club.