McKenzie claimed the team championship in the Regional Golf Tournament on Monday, and will now advance to the Division 1 Small Class State Tournament next week at Manchester.

As a team, McKenzie shot 327, beating Union City by 14 strokes at Persimmon Hills Golf Club in Sharon.

Also advancing to the State Tournament next, were the individual qualifiers of Dresden’s Grant Roberts, with a 77, and Union City’s Tyler Walton with an 80.

Other Union City scores came from Joyner Caldwell 83, Carter Walton 85, Kyle Herrell 93 and Wilson Harris 96.

On the girl’s side in the Regional Tournament, Union City finished in fourth place with a 244.

Gussie Parks had Union City’s best score at 121, followed by Meg Kizer 123 and Addi Hook with 144.

