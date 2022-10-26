Wanted Kenton Man Arrested on Various Charges

A Kenton man has been arrested on charges in five area counties.

The Obion County Sheriff’s Office said 43 year old Vernon Edward “Bubba” Harrell had pending charges in Obion, Weakley, Dyer, Gibson and Hardin County.

In Obion County, Harrell was wanted for felony evading in a motor vehicle, along with driving on a suspended license.

Other charges against Harrell included aggravated burglary, theft of property, violation of probation and failure to appear.

He was taken into custody on Tuesday.