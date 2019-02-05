The Weakley County Sheriff’s Department is urging residents in Dresden near the Snake Hill Road, Cooper Road, and Highway 54 area to be on the lookout for a man considered to be armed and dangerous.

The man is described as a white male, with blonde hair, in his 20s, wearing red jogging pants, with a grey or black sweatshirt, and a back pack.

The individual is wanted out of South Carolina.

Residents are asked make sure their doors are locked and if you see this man, call the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department or 911.