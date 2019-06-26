A Union City man, wanted on multiple warrants, has now been arrested following a two county traffic pursuit early Wednesday morning.

Reports said officers in Union City were made aware that a vehicle operated by 28 year old Bryan Culver was involved in a police chase from Dyer County.

Culver was wanted by the Obion County Sheriff’s Office for warrants that included reckless endangerment, theft, failure to appear and driving on suspended license.

Reports said the pursuit for Culver included travel on Reese Alexander Road, Walker Tanner Road and Catron Road.

The pursuit also included Culver jumping a curb and blowing out three of the tires on his vehicle, before he continued to travel on Stad Avenue and Old Rives Road.

With the car smoking badly, police reports said Culver was able to reach a family members residence on West Lee Street, where he was chased on foot and later tazed after struggling with the officers.

He was transported by ambulance to Baptist Memorial Hospital for a medical condition, then transferred to the Obion County Jail.