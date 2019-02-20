The Carlisle County Sheriff’s Department is seeking public help in locating a Cunningham woman on various charges.

Reports said 42 year old Brandie Doke is wanted on charges that includes kidnapping, theft by unlawful taking, and fourth degree domestic violence assault.

She is believed to be driving a black 2006 Toyota Scion with Kentucky license number 089KEH, with the rear bumper missing from the vehicle.

Anyone who may observe this vehicle or Ms. Doke, is urged to not approach her, but to contact your local law enforcement agency.