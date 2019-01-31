An Obion County man accused of financially exploiting an elderly woman of over $110,000 dollars has pleaded not guilty.

57-year-old Jerry Ward of Rives entered the plea Thursday morning at his arraignment in Weakley County Circuit Court.

Ward is being represented by Steve Conley of Union City.

Ward is accused of financially exploiting over $110,000 dollars over a six year period from the late Ruby C. Smith of Martin.

Miss Smith passed away in 2018.

Ward’s next court appearance will be March 25th.