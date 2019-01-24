A Union City man has been indicted by the Weakley County Grand Jury for financially exploiting an elderly woman for more than $110,000 dollars.

After an investigation by the TBI, 57-year-old Jerry Glenn Ward was arrested Wednesday by Weakley County Sheriff’s Captain Terry McDade.

According to court documents, between July 1, 2017 and July 1, 2018, Ward is accused of financially exploiting an elderly woman in the amount of $2,500 dollars or more, but less than $10,000.

In a separate count, between March 1, 2012 and July 31, 2017, Ward is accused of unlawfully exercising control over nearly $109,000 dollars, the property of the late Ruby C. Smith of Martin, with intent to deprive her of property without consent.

Ward was released from the Weakley County Jail on a $7,500 dollar bond.