The Tennessee Volunteers will kick off in Jacksonville, Florida, when they take on the Indiana Hoosiers in the Gator Bowl tonight.

Josh Ward of WNML in Knoxville told our friends on 104.5 The Zone’s 3HL that a big key for a Tennessee win is to “bring the juice” even with Jauan Jennings having to sit out the first half.

Ward went on to say how the Volunteer defensive line can lead to a win today.

Tennessee has been performing well on 3rd down as of late, and Ward says that should continue today.

The Vols will kick off with Indiana tonight at 6:00 with airtime beginning at 4:30 on Star 95.1.