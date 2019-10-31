David Brewer, with the First United Methodist Church in Kenton, helped kick-off the “Warm Hearts Coat Drive” for 104.9 KYTN and 105.7 WQAK “The Quake in Union City.

Coats collected at the Union City studios through November 18th, will be taken to Town and Country Dry Cleaners.

Those wanting to participate with coats for the Winter season can also drop them off in the collection box at the dry cleaners on South Ury Street.

After cleaning, coats donated in Union City will be taken to Helping Hand Ministries.

Coats are also being accepted at the WCMT radio studios in Martin, which will be taken to Comet Cleaners.

Coats donated in Martin will be taken to We Care Ministries.