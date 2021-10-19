Warrant Issued for Martin Woman Who Evaded Arrest

Union City police obtained a felony warrant for a Martin woman, after she sped away from a traffic stop.

Reports said officers initiated a traffic stop on 55 year old Marsha Michelle Duffy, after she was observed traveling 12 miles over the speed limit on Nash Street.

When speaking with Ms. Duffy, officers learned of a failure to appear arrest warrant in Obion County.

After asking her to step outside of the vehicle, police reports said Ms. Duffy locked her doors, then sped away from the scene at a high rate of speed.

Following an unsuccessful attempt to locate the vehicle, a warrant for a Class-D felony charge of evading arrest was obtained.