A Union City man was arrested following an assault and theft from a residence.

Union City police reports said officers responded to 507 South Fifth Street, where 34 year old Glynn Charles Glover reported the crimes.

At the scene, Glover told officers he was assaulted and threatened with a knife by 26 year old Ian Reed Howard, who entered the home without permission.

Reports said Howard also stole several items, which included a Gucci bag, tattoo kit, World War II knife and two cellphones.

The report said an arrest warrant for aggravated burglary was issued for Howard.