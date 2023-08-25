August 25, 2023
Warrants Issued for Cookeville Man in Connection With Union City Theft

A warrant has been issued for a Cookeville man in connection with shoplifting at Union City’s Wal-Mart store.

Police reports said an officer responded to the West Reelfoot Avenue location, where store personnel discovered the theft of seven trail cameras valued at $119 each.

Reports said an individual identified as 34 year old Brandon Robichaux came into the store and placed the trail cameras inside of a mailbox.

He then left the store after only paying for the mailbox.

Wal-Mart security personnel said Robichaux is a repeat offender at several Wal-Mart locations, and is barred from all locations.

A warrant was obtained for theft of property less than $1,000.

