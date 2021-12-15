Washburn hopes Dresden businesses can build back; grateful for no fatalities and aid

While several homes and other property were destroyed in Friday night’s tornado, several Dresden businesses were also destroyed or received extensive damage in the storm.

Mayor Jeff Washburn tells Thunderbolt Radio News about his hopes that Dresden businesses can recover and reopen in the city.

(AUDIO)

Mayor Washburn says even though many suffered a loss in the tornado, the city has much for which to be grateful.

(AUDIO)

Mayor Washburn and the Board of Aldermen will hold a special called meeting to discuss the storm damage Thursday night at 6:00 at the McWherter Civic Center on Evergreen Street.