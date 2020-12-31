Dresden native James Washburn is the newest member of the Weakley County Bar after being sworn in Tuesday by Weakley County General Sessions Judge Tommy Moore.

Washburn will be practicing law as an associate attorney with Washburn & Hutcherson Law Firm in Dresden.

He plans to engage in a general law practice but will be focusing his practice on the areas of criminal law, civil litigation, family law, and estate planning.

Washburn is a 2008 graduate of Dresden High School, served four years (2009-2013) in the United States Marine Corps, received his undergraduate degree from the University of Louisville, and was graduated from the University of Memphis Cecil C. Humphreys School of Law with a Doctor of Jurisprudence degree in 2020.

His wife, Audrea, and other family members and Weakley County Chancery Court Judge Mike Maloan were present to witness Washburn take the oath as a new attorney-at-law.