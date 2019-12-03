City officials in Dyersburg will be presented funds on Thursday morning for wastewater infrastructure improvements.

Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation Commissioner David Salyers will present a $2.5 million dollar check to Mayor John Holden, Dyer County Mayor Chris Young, along with other elected officials.

The check is part of the “Clean Water State Revolving Fund Loan” program.

Dyersburg’s loan will assist the community in improving its wastewater collection system, by reducing inflow and infiltration from groundwater during storm events.

The loan consists of principal forgiveness of $500,000 and principal of $2-million dollars, with a five-year term and a .38 percent interest rate.

The presentation will be made at the Lannom Center.