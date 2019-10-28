Governor Bill Lee and Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation Commissioner David Salyers announced a loan to the City of Dyersburg.

The $2.5-million dollar loan will be used for Dyersburg wastewater infrastructure improvements.

The city was awarded the Clean Water State Revolving Fund loan to improve its wastewater collection system, by reducing inflow and infiltration from groundwater during storm events.

The loan consists of principal forgiveness in the amount of $500,000 and principal in the amount of $2 million with a five-year term and a .38 percent interest rate.