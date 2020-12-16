The City of Hickman is preparing for a major project at their wastewater plant.

Speaking with Thunderbolt News, City Manager David Gallagher said plans call for workers to begin the plant rehabilitation sometime after the new year.

Gallagher said costly projects, in both wastewater and water distribution, come primarily due to aging infrastructure.

The City Manager said the upcoming work at the wastewater facility will be paid for by a combination of loans and grants from Delta Regional Authority’s rural development.