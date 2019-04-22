Union City water customers may see a slight increase in their monthly bills, due to a change over in meters.

Bobby Reid, the Director of Water, said the city is in the process of changing the system to an automatic meter reading within the year.

With the change, Reid said some customers may see a slight increase, because the older meters ran slower and did not measure all of the water.

Reid said the new meters are factory tested, and will accurately measure the smallest amount of water that flows through them.