A portion of KY 94 in Fulton County is blocked due to water over the road.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet spokesman Keith Todd says water is over the road between the Dip area between the 7 and 11 mile marker west of Hickman.

Barricades and signs have been posted.

Todd says a car drove into the floodwaters overnight.

Fulton County reports about four inches of rain in the area.

