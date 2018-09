Water is being reported over the road in some areas of Carroll County.

Tennessee Department of Transportation Community Relations Officer Nichole Lawrence says the northbound lanes of Highway 22 in Mayo’s Bottom between Huntingdon and McKenzie are closed.

The southbound lanes are open for two-way traffic.

Also in Carroll County, TDOT officials are urging caution on State Route 219 between Red Williams Road and McAdams Road.

