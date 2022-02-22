Water Over the Road Report in Fulton, Hickman County

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has released a water over the road report in Western Kentucky.

Flooding is due to heavy rainfall that occurred early Tuesday morning, and the rising Mississippi River.

Fulton County:

KY 94 has Water Over Road signs posted at the 7 to 11mm in the Lower Bottom Area southwest of Hickman

KY 94 has Water Over Road signs posted at the 23-26mm in Willingham Bottom between KY 1907 and KY 1125

KY 1907 is CLOSED – signs posted

ADDITIONAL INFO: Fulton County reports having to clear about a half-dozen downed trees around the Cayce community, as well as clear downed limbs from several roadways

Hickman County

U.S. 51 is CLOSED at the 10 to 11 mile marker near the KY 1540 and KY 1301 intersections – Signs & Barricades posted

KY 58 is CLOSED at 7 to 8mm in the Cane Creek area between KY 1540 and KY 1475 – signs posted

KY 307 is CLOSED at the 13 to 24mm at Obion Creek between KY 3061 and KY1748 – signs posted

KY 1826 is CLOSED at the 4 to 5mm at the West edge of Clinton – signs posted

KY 1283 is CLOSED at the 1 to 2mm near Bayou De Chien and Hopkins Cemetery Rd – signs posted

KY 2206/Spring Hill Rd is CLOSED at the 1 to 2mm at the Cane Creek Bridge north of KY 703

KY 780 is CLOSED at the 2 to 3mm near the Titsworth Rd intersection and the RR Crossing- signs posted

KY 123 is CLOSED at the 14 to 16mm at Obion Creek in the Hailwell Corner Area – signs posted