Water will be the main focus of tonight’s Greenfield City Board meeting.

During tonight’s meeting, Steve Wyatt with Municipal Technical Advisory Service, or MTAS, will discuss the city of Greenfield’s appearance before the Water and Waste Water Financing Board.

In new business, the board will approve the existing new water customer agreement, approve the leak adjustment policy, approve the swimming pool and excessive water use policy, and approve an ordinance of water and sewer fees, as is, for the water and waste water finance board,

Alderman Shane Johnson will also address the board about the possibility of a planning session for the city’s long-term goals.

The Greenfield City Board meets tonight at 5:30 in the Greenfield Board Room at the rear of the Greenfield Police Department.

