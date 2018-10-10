The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is soliciting comments for its 2019-20 waterfowl and other migratory bird hunting regulations.

The comment period is open from October 15th thru November 30th, and is an opportunity for the public to provide ideas and concerns about hunting regulations with TWRA staff.

Waterfowl and other migratory game bird hunting seasons are proposed to the Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission at its January meeting, and voted upon in the February meeting.

Public comments will be considered by the TWRA Wildlife Division staff, and may be presented as proposals for regulation changes.

Anyone wanting to submit a comment can do so by mail to the TWRA Wildlife Division Office in Nashville.

