By a unanimous vote, the Obion County School Board has approved a contract for new Director of School’s, Tim Watkins.

During a brief meeting last night at the school board office in Union City, members agreed to a three-year deal at $110,000 per year.

The contract also calls for a $550 per month car allowance, a cell phone, dental and vision coverage and 10-days of vacation.

Watkins comes to the Obion County School System after serving 10 years as principal at McKenzie High School.

Following the contract approval, Watkins spoke with Thunderbolt News about his new position in education.

School board Chairman Fritz Fussell said he was pleased to have Watkins as the Director in advance of the new school year.